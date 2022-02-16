Claro Advisors LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNT. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $68,103,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $17,610,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $13,312,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $7,690,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $7,690,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNT shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.
POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.
