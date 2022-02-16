NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

NIKE stock opened at $145.58 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

