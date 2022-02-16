4,280 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 156,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.50. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

