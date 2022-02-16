Financial Survey: Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) versus Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Caesars Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.48 -$255.00 million $2.33 26.64 Caesars Entertainment $3.47 billion 5.18 -$1.76 billion ($4.70) -17.91

Travel + Leisure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caesars Entertainment. Caesars Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travel + Leisure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Caesars Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure 7.01% -26.19% 3.52% Caesars Entertainment -13.60% -21.28% -2.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Travel + Leisure and Caesars Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 0 1 5 0 2.83 Caesars Entertainment 0 2 14 0 2.88

Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus price target of $72.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.09%. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus price target of $127.53, suggesting a potential upside of 51.50%. Given Caesars Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Caesars Entertainment is more favorable than Travel + Leisure.

Summary

Caesars Entertainment beats Travel + Leisure on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. Travel + Leisure was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment. Its brands include Aesars, Harrahs, Horseshoe, Wsop, Linq, Caesars and Paris. The company was founded by William Fisk Harrah in 1937 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

