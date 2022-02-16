Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Short Interest Down 25.6% in January

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Qilian International Holding Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Qilian International Holding Group during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QLI opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. Qilian International Holding Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

About Qilian International Holding Group

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

