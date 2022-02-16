GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GB Sciences stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. GB Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

GB Sciences Company Profile

GB Sciences, Inc is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which focus on treating diseases with cannabinoid medicines. The firm is engaged in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property.

