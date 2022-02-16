Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,128 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,244,000 after acquiring an additional 687,374 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,280,000 after acquiring an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,592,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,423,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

