BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.22 and last traded at C$4.25. Approximately 45,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 76,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.26.

Several research firms recently commented on ERE.UN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.42.

The firm has a market cap of C$377.96 million and a P/E ratio of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.45.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

