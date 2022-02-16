Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLND) Trading Down 3.6%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLND) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 79,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,116,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVLND)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

