Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Amtech Systems updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $126.08 million, a P/E ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 12,500 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $133,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amtech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.07% of Amtech Systems worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

