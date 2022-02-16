II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $785 million-$825 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.10 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIVI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised II-VI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average is $63.75. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $93.42.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $25,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $951,270. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

