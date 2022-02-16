Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) Shares Down 1.1%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.96 and last traded at $22.99. Approximately 7,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 16,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,340,000.

