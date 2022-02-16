Man Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Man Group plc lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 58,269 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $16,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

