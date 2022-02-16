Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after purchasing an additional 144,310 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

