California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Hologic worth $32,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average is $74.21. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

