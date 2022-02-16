Horizon Investments LLC Trims Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 328.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after buying an additional 1,269,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 40.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,266,000 after buying an additional 1,106,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,356,000 after buying an additional 1,075,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

