Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.36% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 588,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 64,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 2.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Del Taco Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.