Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Integer by 17.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Integer by 37.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 57,374 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.16. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $101.61.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.