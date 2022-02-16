KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Shares Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC raised its position in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,704 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of KL Acquisition worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAQ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KL Acquisition by 34.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the second quarter worth $162,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 60.7% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 1.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 36.0% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 679,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 179,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAQ opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. KL Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

