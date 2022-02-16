CNH Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 167,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of Good Works II Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,396,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $19,641,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,540,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Good Works II Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80. Good Works II Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

