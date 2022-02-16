Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE WLL opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.10. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

