Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
NYSE WLL opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.10. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $79.97.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.
About Whiting Petroleum
Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.