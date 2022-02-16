Pitney Bowes Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pitney Bowes has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
NYSE PBI opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $10.06.
In other Pitney Bowes news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick purchased 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
