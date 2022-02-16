Pitney Bowes Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pitney Bowes has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE PBI opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Pitney Bowes news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick purchased 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

