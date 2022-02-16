Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 35.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MGU stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.78.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
