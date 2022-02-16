Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 35.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

MGU stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGU. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.