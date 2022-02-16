Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.79. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 30,590 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

