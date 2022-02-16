Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.79. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $13.21.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
