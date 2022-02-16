Morgan Stanley Cuts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $134.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

ALLE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE stock opened at $117.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.82. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. Allegion’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 174.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.