Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 76,446 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,446 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.12. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.