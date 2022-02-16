Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 218,491 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of TE Connectivity worth $66,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,382,000 after buying an additional 32,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,553,000 after buying an additional 136,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,246,000 after buying an additional 509,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,172,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,331,000 after purchasing an additional 71,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.30 and its 200 day moving average is $151.76. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $123.31 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

