JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $190.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

CAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.00.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 192,959 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after buying an additional 23,547 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.