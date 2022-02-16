Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Webster Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.50.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Shares of WBS opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.71. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.