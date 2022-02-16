Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 4,938.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 846,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829,695 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Guess? were worth $17,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Guess? by 90.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guess? in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guess? stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.08. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

