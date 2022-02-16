Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $286.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

