Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 399.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,452 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $40.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

