Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 21,951 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 816.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 770.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $77.23 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average is $93.97.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

