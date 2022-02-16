26,332 Shares in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QLD stock opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.77. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

