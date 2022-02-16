Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after buying an additional 60,087 shares in the last quarter.

ONEQ stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.72.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

