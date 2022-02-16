Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capula Management Ltd raised its holdings in Aflac by 356.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 34,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 111,883 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

