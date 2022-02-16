Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 70.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after buying an additional 1,377,878 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 79.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after purchasing an additional 931,507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,914,000 after acquiring an additional 820,504 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,540,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.