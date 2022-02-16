HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of SLR opened at C$0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$49.63 million and a P/E ratio of -15.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 22.57. Solitario Zinc has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$1.56.
About Solitario Zinc
Featured Articles
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.