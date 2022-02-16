Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLTK. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.
PLTK opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.26. Playtika has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $34.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.
