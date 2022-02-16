Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Albany International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$3.300 EPS.

NYSE:AIN opened at $91.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36. Albany International has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $93.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Albany International by 49.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Albany International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

