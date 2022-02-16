Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.610-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.77 billion-$265.77 billion.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE TM opened at $189.40 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $145.55 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.85. The firm has a market cap of $264.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

