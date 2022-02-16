Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,444 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $18,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZIO opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

In related news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $701,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $33,997.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,547 over the last three months.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

