Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 131,100 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,096 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.96.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

