Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 109,366 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 91.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,366 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Copa were worth $18,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 5.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Copa by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Copa by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 821,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,883,000 after purchasing an additional 66,106 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 1.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at $1,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

CPA stock opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $79.09.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

