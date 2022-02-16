Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 105.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920,196 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after buying an additional 303,813 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 268,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after buying an additional 1,225,109 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.