Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NTB stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.79.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
