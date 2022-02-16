Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

AA opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $75.23. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,090,292.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 106.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 60,778 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alcoa by 0.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $217,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

