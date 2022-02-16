Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $21,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,177,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at $784,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.68. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $109.01.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.