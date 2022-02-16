Capital World Investors Acquires 126,403 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 126,403 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $680,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $318.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

