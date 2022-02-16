Capital World Investors Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital World Investors raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,926,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $479,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

